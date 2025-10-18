Bangladesh: Fire Breaks Out at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka; All Flights Suspended (Watch Video)

Fire broke out at the cargo terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International in Dhaka in on Saturday afternoon. All flights have been temporarily suspended. According to the TOI report, incident took place around 2.15 pm Dhaka Tribune reported citing Biman Bangladesh Airlines spokesperson Kawser Mahmud. Immediately after the incident, fire departments from the airport and Bangladesh air force, along with other agencies, arrived on site and collaboratively extinguished.

#WATCH | A fire breaks out at the cargo terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh. All flights suspended. More details awaited.



Passengers should check with airlines for updates and avoid airport travel until further notice. Emergency services are working to control the fire, and more information will be released as it becomes available.