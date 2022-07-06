Bangladesh flood death toll stands at 110

Three more people died during the past 24 hours in the Netrokona, Kurigram, and Moulvibazar districts of Bangladesh in the worst floods that struck the country in 122 years.

With the recent deaths, the toll from Bangladesh floods rose to 110 between May 17 to July 6, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

The Bangladesh Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said that all the deceased died by drowning.

Sylhet district registered a total of 57 deaths, and Mymensingh, Rangpur, Dhaka divisions registered 40,12, and one death respectively.

Around 13,892 people have been affected by the floods, the local media reported.

A total of 70 upazilas have been affected due to the flood, of which 33 are in Sylhet, 16 in Rangpur, 20 in Mymensingh, and one in Chittagong.

The worst-hit districts include Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona, and Kurigram with 13,11, 10, and nine affected upazilas respectively.

Almost 1,944 flood shelters have been set up, and around 2,051 medical teams are working to provide healthcare to the affected people, it added.

Among the total deceased, 75 people died by drowning in floodwater, 15 from lightning strikes, two from snake bites, one from diarrhoea, and nine due to other reasons.

Floods have so far caused widespread damage to habitation, crops, roads, and highways across vast swathes of the country.

Earlier, Bangladeshi State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman had said that both the government and private agencies of the country are working together in the Sylhet region which has been facing the worst floods in 122 years.

An international relief agency last Tuesday said that an estimated 7.2 million people have been affected and remained in desperate need of shelter and emergency relief items in northeastern Bangladesh.

According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), from early in the month of June, torrential rain and upstream water have completely submerged around 94 per cent of the town of Sunamganj and 84 per cent of Sylhet districts, in northeastern Bangladesh, bordering the Meghalaya state of India.

Parts of Meghalaya have experienced the highest amount of rainfall in decades, which has led to the overflowing of large river systems running between India and Bangladesh and completely swallowing surrounding areas.

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society teams are also providing food packages to last at least two weeks, health care services through mobile medical teams, hygiene and dignity kits, and tarpaulins and jerrycans.

( With inputs from ANI )

