Bangladesh: Kumari Puja held Ramkrishna Math in Dhaka after security assurance from army

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 11 : Nearly 20,000 Hindu devotees, including men and women, gathered at the Ramakrishna Math and Mission compound in the old part of Bangladesh's capital Dhaka to celebrate Kumari Puja on Friday.

"It is an age-old tradition of the Hindus to perform Kumari puja and we performed it at our centre here at Ramakrishna Math in Dhaka. We worship Kumari as it is the symbol of purity and good qualities," Swami Purnatmananda, Adhyaksha of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission to ANI.

Kumari Puja marks the worship of young girls to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga.

Kumari Puja was held after security assurance from the Army. Initially, the Ramakrishna Math authorities had thought of not holding Kumari Puja this year due to security concerns.

"We were thinking of the security of the people because about 20,000 people would be present here during Kumari Puja. We could not have tackled the situation because the police were not active. We thought that this year we should not worship Kumari during the Durga Puja. But the Deputy Chief of the Army Staff came and told us that we need not worry. He said 'whatever Army personnel will be required, we will provide, so don't worry. You hold t Kumari Puja with full satisfaction'," Swami Purnatmananda said.

"I thought there was no time at our disposal and we may be charged for expenses. He gave an assurance...They come every day and observe the situation here very carefully. And they have assured us in every respect that no problem will be here," he added.

The Bangladesh Combined Minority Alliance, which organised a rally ahead of Durga Puja, has said that the minority community across Bangladesh has been facing atrocities, including arson, vandalism, looting, forced occupation, murder, rape, threats of exile, and extrajudicial killings under the guise of mob justice since August 5.

"Yes, we are getting the news that minority communities, especially Hindus, are getting attacked every day. That news is still coming to us. I do not know how far it is true. But the news is coming," Swami Purnatmananda said answering a query.

"The news is there," he said, replying to a question regarding an Islamic song having been sung in a puja stage in Chittagong.

Earlier on Thursday, a crown of Goddess Kali was reportedly stolen from the Jeshoreshwari temple in Satkhira. The crown was gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bangladesh in March, 2021.

"I have not heard the news but it may be occurred," Swami Purnatmananda said, replying to a question.

The then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in August after weeks of protests and clashes led by students. An interim government has been formed under leadership of Muhammad Yunus.

Swami Purnatmananda said he is satisfied with the security arrangements at Ramakrishna Math.

"Our premises Ramakrishna Math, Dhaka, I am fully satisfied, the security arrangements they have done is very good. Everyday they are visiting and revisiting...," he said.

