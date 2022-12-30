Bangladesh plans to build 6 more metro rail lines in capital by 2030

Dhaka, Dec 30 Bangladeshi Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said the country is to construct six more metro rail lines in the capital Dhaka by 2030.

He added on Thursday that a feasibility study is also conducted on the metro rail lines in Chattogram city, nearly 242 km southeast of Dhaka, Xinhua news agency reported.

Quader revealed the plan at a press conference held a day after Bangladesh's first-ever metro began commercial operations on Wednesday.

