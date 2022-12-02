Bangladesh PM invited to take part in G20 summit: Deputy High Commissioner

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is invited to take part in the G-20 summit next year, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh Andalib Elias said adding that this summit is important in the context of the global scenario.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Elias said, "Absolutely, we have already been invited to attend the received the info that will be invited to take part in the G20 summit next year that will be hosted by India. We are very happy and honoured that we will be invited there. It's extremely important in the present context of the global scenario that G20 can play a key role and you know the wonderful relationship that India and Bangladesh enjoy which we call a "Wonderful phase."

"So under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi, we are confident that g20 will go a long way to solve the different crises that we are seeing in the world and Bangladesh as invited guest will play the role that it should play to ensure that it's a successful summit," he further added.

India officially assumed the G-20 presidency on December 1. And the government has invited only Bangladesh as one of the 10 guest countries during its Presidency of the G20 beginning on December 1.

Responding to questions about the issues that will be discussed during G20 Summit, Elias said that they will not discuss any issues on the G-20 platform.

"We are not expecting that issues will be sorted out during the G20 summit because we are always engaged... We do not need G20 to solve these issues. We have really good relations There will always be some issues between neighbours but we solve those in good neighbourly ways," he added.

He also said, "We are very happy that India is hosting the G20 summit and the two countries can definitely use this platform to discuss and suggest some good outputs for this summit."

Talking about the Bangladesh book fair, the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh said that they are excited about hosting the 10th edition of the Bangladesh Book Fair from 2-11 December at College Street in Kolkata. 77 Bangladeshi publishers are taking part in this book fair. The fair will be inaugurated by our Education minister.

Today, India kickstarted its G20 presidency with the University Connect event which was held virtually and brought together students from 75 universities across the country. The Hornbill Festival in Kohima features a special focus on G20. 100 monuments, including some UNESCO World Heritage Sites, are specially illuminated today.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor