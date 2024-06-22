Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina calls on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 22 : Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Saturday. Sheikh Hasina, notably, is on a two-day state visit to India.

"Welcoming Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the President said that she was delighted to meet her again, just a few days after the swearing-in ceremony of the new government. She said these regular interactions reflect the enduring spirit of friendship and cooperation, that began with the journey of Bangladesh's Liberation War of 1971," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in an official release.

During the meeting, President Murmu and Sheikh Hasina agreed to work together to enhance the relationship across all domains including economic ties, development partnership, defence cooperation, energy security, and connectivity.

"The President was happy to note that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has made significant economic progress," the press release read.

"The President noted that India and Bangladesh are moving ahead rapidly to strengthen their cooperation in various areas and are entering into new sectors also. She expressed confidence that this will chart the future course of the India-Bangladesh relationship," it added.

It is pertinent to note that Sheikh Hasina's visit is the first State Visit hosted by India after the formation of the new government on June 9, 2024.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is on a two-day State visit to India from June 21 to 22.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and PM Hasina also held a bilateral meeting. Sheikh Hasina underscored the robust and accelerating ties between Bangladesh and India following her meeting with PM Modi here in the national capital today.

The discussions focused on deepening collaborative engagement across various sectors between the two neighbouring nations.

During the current visit, both PM Modi as well as Sheikh Hasina engaged in productive discussions covering politics, security, trade, connectivity, water-sharing from common rivers, power and energy, as well as regional and multilateral cooperation.

They reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate for mutual prosperity and progress.

