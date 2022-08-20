Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina likely to visit India next month: Sources

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to visit India next month, a source said.

Earlier, in June, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen also said that PM Hasina can visit New Delhi in the first week of September, The Daily Star reported.

Talking to reporters at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Momen said that both the countries are holding discussions to finalise a date in early September for Sheikh Hasina's visit to New Delhi.

He further said the Bangladesh side conveyed that September first week and or a date in the first 10 days of September would be convenient.

However, at that time, the Bangladesh Foreign Minister said that the date would be finalised soon through discussion so that the visit can take place before the beginning of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

The 77th session of the UNGA will open on September 13 this year.

Momen said Bangladesh and India decided to implement the bilateral decisions ahead of Hasina's India visit.

Earlier, on June 18, Momen arrived in India on a three-day official visit that will include his participation in the Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) between the two countries.

"Warm greetings to FM Dr AK Abdul Momen of Bangladesh @BDMOFA on his arrival in Delhi. He will co-chair the 7th Meeting of the Joint Consultative Commission with EAM @DrSJaishankar tomorrow," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

In the 7th Meeting of the JCC, Jaishankar showed solidarity with visiting Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen at the unprecedented flooding in Northern Bangladesh and said that India is ready to assist the country with the relief efforts.

"We would also like to convey our support and solidarity at the unprecedented flooding that we have had in Northern Bangladesh. We have also had in North-East. We are now sharing flood management data for an extended period. I would like to take the opportunity to convey that if in any concrete way, we can be of assistance to you in the management of flood and relief efforts, we would be very glad to be supportive. It would be in keeping with our relationship," said Jishankar in the opening remarks.

Jaishankar and Momen last met in the inaugural session of the NADI conference 2022 "Asian Confluence River Convlave 2022" at Radisson Blue in Guwahati. "I think that was really something that both of us were able to demonstrate in many ways, outside Delhi and outside our Capitals, how good our relationship is," said Jaishankar recalling his meeting with the counterpart in Guwahati.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor