Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina meets Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 22 : Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Vice-President's Enclave here in Delhi on Saturday.

Both sides underlined their deep-rooted historical ties, and also shared views on various issues including economic and developmental partnership.

"H. E. Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh called on Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Vice-President's Enclave today," the official handle of Vice President of India posted on X.

"Both sides underlined their deep-rooted historical ties as they shared views on various issues including economic and developmental partnership, regional connectivity, green energy, digital linkages, space collaboration among others," it added.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is on a State visit to India from June 21-22.

Prior to her meeting with VP Dhankhar, Sheikh Hasina called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

During the meeting, President Murmu and Sheikh Hasina agreed to work together to enhance the relationship across all domains including economic ties, development partnership, defence cooperation, energy security, and connectivity.

"The President was happy to note that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has made significant economic progress," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in an official press release.

"The President noted that India and Bangladesh are moving ahead rapidly to strengthen their cooperation in various areas and are entering into new sectors also. She expressed confidence that this will chart the future course of the India-Bangladesh relationship," it added.

It is pertinent to note that Sheikh Hasina's visit is the first State Visit hosted by India after the formation of the new government on June 9, 2024.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and PM Hasina also held a bilateral meeting.

Sheikh Hasina underscored the robust and accelerating ties between Bangladesh and India following her meeting with PM Modi here in the national capital today.

The discussions focused on deepening collaborative engagement across various sectors between the two neighbouring nations.

During the current visit, both PM Modi as well as Sheikh Hasina engaged in productive discussions covering politics, security, trade, connectivity, water-sharing from common rivers, power and energy, as well as regional and multilateral cooperation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor