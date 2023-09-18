Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

New York [US], September 18 : Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday arrived in New York to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Bangladesh-based Dhaka Tribune reported.

She landed at the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York at 8:42 am (Bangladesh time) on Monday. Bangladesh Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Muhammad Abdul Muhith and Bangladesh Ambassador to the US Muhammad Imran received her at the airport.

During her stay in New York, Sheikh Hasina will attend the first day of the high-level General Debate of the 78th UNGA session at the General Assembly Hall of the UN Headquarters on Tuesday, according to Dhaka Tribune report. She is scheduled to participate in a dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

On the sidelines of the UNGA session, Bangladesh PM will hold several bilateral and courtesy meetings. She will also attend a number of high-level side events including climate change, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), universal health, and finance, Dhaka Tribune reported.

She is expected to deliver a keynote address at a high-level conference titled "Thought for Food -Collaborating for Food Supply Chain Innovation to Accelerate the SDGs" organized by the UNIDO and Deloitte at Rockefeller Centre in New York on September 18.

On the same day, Sheikh Hasina will also address another conference titled "SDG Summit -Leaders' Dialogue 4 (strengthening integrated policies and public institutions for achieving the SDGs) at the Trusteeship Council Chamber, Dhaka Tribune reported.

In the evening, she will likely attend a high-level private dinner to mark the United Nations' 2023 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Summit hosted by UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Global Education Gordon Brown and World Health Organization (WHO) Ambassador for Global Health Financing and Sarah Brown Executive Chair of the Global Business Coalition for Education at Lexington Venue, New York.

On Tuesday, Sheikh Hasina will address a High-Level Roundtable titled "Towards a Fair International Financial Architecture" convened by the Spanish Prime minister and president of the European Council and European Union (EU) at UN Headquarters.

On the same day, Bangladesh PM will also attend a High-Level side event on Community Clinic based on Medical Services co-organized by Bangladesh, Antigua and Barbuda, Bhutan, China, Malaysia, Chatham House and Suchona Foundation at United Nations Head Quarters, Dhaka Tribune reported.

On September 20, she will address as a keynote speaker along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a High-level Debate on Financing for Development (FfD) titled "Scaling up affordable and accessible international public financing for sustainable development and ensuring efficiency" at the Trusteeship Council Chamber.

Sheikh Hasina will also attend the Secretary General's Climate Ambition Summit, a High-Level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response, the Annual Meeting of the UNGA Platform of the Women Leaders, High-Level Thematic Session of Climate Ambition Summit along with signing the agreement under the UN Convention on the law of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction (BBNJ).

On Thursday, Bangladesh PM will attend a High-Level side event on the Rohingya crisis hosted by Bangladesh, Canada, Gambia, Malaysia, Turkey, the UK, and the US alongside joining Breakfast Summit on "Addressing the Existential Threats Posed by Sea-level Rise" and High-Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage.

During her visit to New York, the UN secretary-general, the UN high commissioner for refugees, UN secretary-general's genocide adviser, the newly elected International Organization for Migration (IOM) director-general, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General and International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General will pay a courtesy call on Sheikh Hasina.

She is likely to hold bilateral meetings with her Danish Mette Frederiksen and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe. After concluding her visit to New York, she will head to Washington, DC for her visit from September 23-29, Dhaka Tribune reported.

After concluding her visit to Washington, DC, she will land in London's Heathrow Airport on September 30. Bangladesh High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Saida Muna Tasneem will receive her at the airport. On October 3, she will depart for Bangladesh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor