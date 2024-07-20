Bangladesh Quota Protests: Nationwide Curfew Imposed After Deadly Clashes Killed 105

Authorities in Bangladesh have imposed a nationwide curfew following deadly unrest that has swept across the country. Clashes between student protesters and police have resulted in the deaths of at least 105 people, according to a count by news agency AFP, which is based on reports from hospitals.

This presents the toughest political challenge for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's longest-serving leader, as students demand reforms to the government's current job quota policy.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina invited the students for talks to peacefully resolve the issue. However, given the current situation, it is unclear whether the students will accept the government's offer.

Setting the narrative over Bangladesh's unrest, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated on Friday that it is an "internal" matter of the country. However, there are around 15,000 Indians, including 8,500 students, currently residing in Bangladesh, who, as per the MEA spokesperson, are all safe. So far, the government has facilitated the return of 245 Indian citizens, including 125 students.

At least 52 people were killed in the capital on Friday, according to a list compiled by Dhaka Medical College Hospital and seen by AFP. More than half of the deaths reported this week were caused by police fire, according to descriptions provided to AFP by hospital staff.

