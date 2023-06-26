Bangladesh records over 370 new dengue cases in a day

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 26 : Bangladesh reported 371 dengue cases in 24 hours till Monday morning, Dhaka Tribune reported.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), out of 371 patients, 230 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital.

A total of 1,385 patients, including 1,022 in Dhaka, suffering from the mosquito-borne disease dengue are getting treated at hospitals across the country, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Furthermore, the DGHS has recorded 7,609 dengue cases, 6,179 recoveries, and 45 deaths in 2023. Bangladesh recorded 281 deaths caused by dengue in 2022 which marked the highest record followed by 179 deaths in 2019.

Moreover, it also recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

Earlier on Saturday, Bangladesh recorded the highest single-day dengue hospitalization this year, with 500 new patients admitted to different hospitals in the country, as per Dhaka Tribune.

