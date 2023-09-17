Bangladesh reports over 800 deaths from dengue this year 

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 17 : The number of dengue fatalities in Bangladesh has crossed 800 now, Dhaka Tribune reported citing the country's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Reportedly, the fatality count has surged to 804 this year.

Bangladesh reported 14 more deaths from the mosquito-borne disease in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

As many as 2,598 more patients were hospitalised with dengue fever this year, added DGHS, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Further, according to DGHS, of all the new patients, 881 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, while the rest were admitted outside the capital, highlighting the worsening public health emergency in the country.

As many as 10,330 dengue patients, including 4,208 in Dhaka itself, are receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, reported Dhaka Tribune.

To date, the DGHS has reported 164,562 dengue cases this year, with the recoveries numbering 1,53.428.

However, the number of fatalities this month has already touched 211, with the vector-borne continuing to spread untamed.

As many as 40,754 cases were reported during the same period, according to DGHS.

Bangladesh registered 281 dengue deaths in 2022. It was the highest number of fatalities on record after 179 deaths were recorded in 2019, Dhaka Tribune reported.

In 2022, Bangladesh recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries.

Meanwhile, UNICEF said it was extending medical support worth USD 2.25 million to Bangladesh to contain the dengue outbreak, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The UN agency will provide urgently needed testing kits and training of professionals, along with other critical supplies and services in the health, water, sanitation, and hygiene sectors, the Tribune reported, adding that the dengue outbreak has now spread to 64 districts.

Last month, UNICEF representative to Bangladesh, Sheldon Yett, said, "Once again, children in Bangladesh are at the frontlines of climate change as the dengue crisis here escalates."

The UNICEF is also engaging communities in raising awareness about dengue prevention and taking necessary preventive measures, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The agency has supported the government in reaching over 50 million people through information at mass gatherings and social media about protection from dengue in the past month.

