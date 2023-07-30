Bangladesh: Three construction workers killed in Tongi Wall collapse

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 30 : Three construction workers have been killed in Bangladesh's Gazipur district during late night hours on Saturday, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The incident took place in Gazipur's Tongi area around 7:30 pm (local time) yesterday, when a boundary wall collapsed during drain construction work. Two people were also injured.

According to Tongi Fire Service Senior Officer Iqbal Hasan, the deceased were identified as Bakul, 35, Sultan, 50, and Sabuj, 35, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Those workers who sustained injuries were taken to Tongi's Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital.

Mahtab, one of the injured, was in a critical state and has been referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for advanced treatment, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Around 30 workers were engaged in drain construction work in Gazipur City Corporation's Pagar Jhinu Market area, the Tongi Fire Service senior officer, Iqbal Hasan added. It was the collapse of the wall of a four-storey building that led to the death of three workers.

As soon as the wall collapse incident occurred, the Tongi fire service rescue crew reached the scene.

Further investigation is underway.

