Bangladesh: Three more dengue fatalities raises 2025 death toll to 215

Dhaka, Oct 6 As many as three people died in Bangladesh due to dengue in the past 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the total number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in the country in 2025 to 215, local media reported.

The new fatalities due to dengue were reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Khulna Division, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). During this period, 782 more people have been admitted to hospital with viral fever, increasing the total number of cases in 2025 to 50,689, United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

Presently, 851 patients are undergoing treatment in Dhaka while 2,473 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country. According to the report, 60.9 per cent of the new dengue patients were men while 39.1 per cent were women.

A total of 575 people died due to dengue in 2024. During the same period, 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries were reported in Bangladesh, according to the DGHS.

On September 16, the DGHS announced new instructions for public hospitals to ensure treatment of dengue patients. According to the guidelines, all hospitals in Bangladesh must establish dedicated wards for dengue treatment and set up a specialised medical team. DGHS Director (Hospitals and Clinics) Abu Hossain Md Mainul Ahsan issued the directive.

The DGHS said hospitals must ensure special arrangements for dengue patients undergoing treatment. The hospitals have been asked to ensure facilities for NS-1 tests, emergency care, and sufficient medicines for patients, Bangladesh-based Dhaka Tribune reported.

Patients undergoing treatment for dengue in hospitals should be kept in a designated ward or room and ICU support must be prioritised when required. Furthermore, doctors and nurses have been given special responsibilities.

The directive called for a creation of a board comprising medicine, pediatrics, and other specialist physicians for the treatment of dengue and Chikungunya patients. Under the supervision of this board, trained doctors, medical officers and residents will provide care to dengue and Chikungunya patients.

According to the directive, the same board and doctors must provide treatment to suspected patients who come to outpatient departments in hospitals.

It also ordered hospital directors to send letters to city corporations or municipalities to conduct mosquito eradication and cleanliness drives around hospital premises. In addition, a dengue coordination meeting must be held at hospitals chaired by the director, superintendent and civil surgeon on every Saturday.

Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV), which is transmitted to human beings through the bite of infected mosquitoes, according to World Health Organization (WHO). There is no specific treatment for dengue, however, early detection and access to proper medical care lower fatality rates of severe dengue.

