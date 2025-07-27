Bangladesh: Transport bodies threaten 72-hour strike over Road Act, vehicle policy

Dhaka, July 27 Transport owners and workers in Bangladesh have issued a 15-working-day ultimatum to the government to address their eight-point charter of demands, including key amendments to the Road Transport Act-2018.

Failing compliance, they warned of launching a 72-hour nationwide transport strike from 6 a.m. on August 12 to 6 a.m. on August 15.

The announcement was made during a joint press conference at the Jatiya Press Club by the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association, the Bus-Truck Owners Association, and the Road Transport Workers’ Federation, United News of Bangladesh reported.

In a written statement, Saiful Alam, Secretary General of the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners’ Association, said the ultimatum follows recent enforcement drives by the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) targeting buses and trucks older than 20 and 25 years, respectively. The crackdown has triggered regional transport strikes in several districts.

A joint meeting of national transport organisations and divisional leaders held on July 20 resolved to give the government a 15-day window to respond. The leaders warned that failure to meet their demands would result in nationwide industrial action.

Among the demands are amendments to Sections 98 and 105 of the Road Transport Act-2018, extension of the economic life of commercial vehicles to 30 years, and suspension of BRTA’s ongoing drives against older vehicles.

They argued that vehicle removal should be based on fitness and environmental standards, not age, and called for reinstating the previous policy allowing older vehicles to operate outside metropolitan areas.

Other demands include reducing the increased presumptive income tax on commercial vehicles, extending the import age limit for reconditioned vehicles from 5 to 12 years, and implementing a formal scrappage policy.

Transport leaders also urged the interim government to ensure accident-damaged vehicles are returned to owners within 72 hours, expedite the issuance and renewal of driving licences, and enforce the 12-point demand raised earlier by the Road Transport Workers’ Federation.

