In a shocking incident, students at Dhaka University in Bangladesh gathered at Modhu's Canteen, bringing a live cow as part of their protest to demand the right to consume beef on campus. During the demonstration, they threatened to slaughter the cow, inciting anger among the Hindu community online.

The man named Modhuda, after whom the canteen is named, was from the Hindu community.

Modhu's Canteen, named after Modhuda, a figure from the Hindu community, has long been a beloved institution at the university, reflecting the cultural and historical heritage of both the campus and the surrounding community. A video of the protest has gone viral on social media, leading to widespread condemnation from Hindus who view the act as profoundly insensitive and provocative.