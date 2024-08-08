Bangladesh Violence: 205 Indian Students Evacuated Safely Amid High Tension In Country

In response to the escalating violence in Bangladesh, a special flight landed at Delhi Airport last night, carrying 205 Indian nationals who had been stranded in Dhaka. The evacuation effort highlights the growing concerns over the safety of foreign nationals amidst the ongoing unrest in the region.

The flight, organized by Indian authorities, was part of a coordinated effort to ensure the safe return of its citizens as violence in Bangladesh intensifies. The situation in Bangladesh has been marked by significant unrest and instability, prompting swift action from the Indian government to protect its citizens abroad.

Upon arrival, the passengers were greeted by Indian officials and provided with necessary support and assistance. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has assured that they are closely monitoring the situation and is prepared to take further measures if required to ensure the safety of its citizens in the region.