Bangladesh Violence: 25 Stranded Students From Karnataka’s Belagavi District Return Safely To India

Pursuing different programs in the neighboring country, 25 stranded students from the Belagavi district in Karnataka have safely returned to their home country India from Bangladesh. The riots in Bangladesh have ruined communication and parents of these students in India were highly anxious about their children. The Indian Embassy facilitated the return of these Indian students. These students arrived in Belagavi on August 4th.

Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Roshan submitted the details of these 25 students stuck in Bangladesh to the Centre for their safe return to India. Parents too approached Belagavi MP Jagdish Shettar and the district administration. After returning the students shared their grief and said, “The situation in Bangladesh is immensely horrifying. It grew tense a week ago.

We were asked to restrain ourselves in the college hostel which was also not safe. Attacks were imminent. Mobile towers were destroyed. If we remained in Bangladesh it would have become extremely difficult for us to come back to India,” they added. One student informed that all government offices are closed there now. It is a relief that we managed to return. "The situation is dire and unsafe. Everyone is mentally exhausted,” said a student.

