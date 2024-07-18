Bangladesh Violence: Indian Embassy Issues Advisory After Protests Against Quota System Turn Deadly

The Indian embassy in Bangladesh issued an advisory on X (formerly Twitter), cautioning Indian citizens residing in the country amidst the ongoing unrest over the quota issues.

"The Indian community members and the Indian students residing in Bangladesh are advised to avoid travel and minimize their movement outside their living premises," the advisory reads.

Advisory on the ongoing situation in Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/nSMsw9hWp0 — India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) July 18, 2024

India's High Commission in Dhaka also issued emergency contact numbers. "In case of any urgency or need for assistance, please reach out to the High Commission and our Assistant High Commissions at the following 24-hour Emergency numbers."

Assistant High Commission of India, Chittagong +880-1814654797 / +880-1814654799 (also on WhatsApp)

Assistant High Commission of India, Rajshahi +880-1788148696 (also on WhatsApp)

Assistant High Commission of India, Sylhet +880-1313076411 (also on WhatsApp)

The advisory comes in the wake of violent confrontations between protesters and police forces in various cities across Bangladesh, including capital city Dhaka.

The clashes erupted following the protests by students against a quota system for government jobs. At least six protesters have been killed in the deadly violence to date, and several have been injured. The South Asian country has been rocked by the agitators for several days now over job quotas, which include 30% reservation for family members of the freedom fighters from the 1971 War of Independence with Pakistan.

