Bangladesh Violence: Indian Visa Application Centers in Country Closed Amid Unrest

All Indian visa application centers (IVACs) in Bangladesh are closed until further notice due to the current unstable situation. The online visa application portal now displays a message indicating that the centers will remain shut until further notice. It also advises applicants to collect their passports on the next working day and notes that the date for new applications will be communicated via SMS.

The closure follows recent unrest in Bangladesh that led to the resignation and departure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. In response to the situation, New Delhi evacuated non-essential staff and their families from its High Commission and consulates in Bangladesh. Despite the evacuation, Indian diplomats remain in the country, and the diplomatic missions continue to operate.

In the midst of the unrest, an interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus has been established. On Thursday, President Mohammed Shahabuddin is set to administer the oath of office to the new interim administration. India maintains a High Commission in Dhaka and consulates in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna, and Sylhet.