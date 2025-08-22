Bangladesh: Yunus govt warns media against publishing statements of former PM Hasina

Dhaka, Aug 22 Bangladesh's interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has warned the country's media houses of legal action against any future publication or dissemination of statements from former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, local media reported on Friday.

In a statement released on Friday, the Bangladesh government termed airing or promoting Hasina's remarks on television channels, news platforms or online media a violation of law, considering her conviction for genocide and crimes against humanity, United News of Bangladesh reported.

The statement said, "We are deeply concerned that some media outlets ignored the law and court rulings by broadcasting a speech by the ousted dictator on Thursday. In that speech, she made false and inflammatory claims."

"We strongly warn media personnel involved in this type of criminal propaganda. From now on, anyone who publishes or promotes Sheikh Hasina’s statements will face immediate legal action," it added.

According to the statement, Sheikh Hasina's party Awami League has been banned in Bangladesh and under the Anti-Terrorism Act, any individual or organisation that promotes the activities or statements of its leaders can be prosecuted.

In the statement, the Bangladesh interim government warned that any media outlet that shares or re-broadcasts Hasina's remarks will be held accountable.

The statement said, "Broadcasting Sheikh Hasina’s provocative speeches, which aim to incite violence and create instability, risks damaging the democratic transition. Any outlet that spreads or re-broadcasts her remarks will be held legally accountable under Bangladeshi law."

The latest decision of the interim government comes amid the ongoing crackdown on Awami League leaders, along with the officials associated with the party, under the Yunus-led interim government.

On August 19, a court in Dhaka announced a travel ban on Hasina's former military secretary Major General (Retd.) Salahuddin Miaji and three of his family members over corruption allegations.

Three of Miaji's family members who have been placed under travel ban include his wife Nazma Begum and daughters Samiha Sabnam and Raisa Sabnam, Bangladesh's leading newspaper Daily Star reported. Judge Zakir Hossain Galib of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court announced the decision after ACC Deputy Director Rezaul Karim, who is leading the inquiry team, presented an application in this regard.

On August 5, Sheikh Hasina slammed the current interim regime and hailed the people for standing up in the face of "injustice and repression."

In an open letter to the people of Bangladesh as the nation marked one year since the fall of the democratically elected Awami League government on August 5, Hasina wrote, "One year ago today, our nation witnessed the violent interruption of our hard-fought democracy, as an unelected regime seized power through unconstitutional means. It was a dark moment in our history, an affront to the will of the people, and a betrayal of the trust between citizens and the state."

Slamming the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, Hasina stated, "While they may have taken power, they will never take away our spirit, our resolve, or our destiny. I can assure you of that."

She praised the extraordinary courage of the people of Bangladesh who have refused to be silenced in the face of "injustice and repression."

"You have stood up for democracy, for freedom, and for the future we all deserve. I am constantly inspired by your courage and your love for our country. Though this past year has tested us, it has also revealed the unbreakable bond between our people and the values of democracy. We have endured hardship, but in that hardship, we have found unity and purpose," the letter detailed.

Emphasising that "power belongs to the people", Hasina stated no regime can suppress the will of a nation forever, adding that their struggle for the just cause continues.

The former PM urged the people to continue "to stand for justice, for economic opportunity, for education, for peace, and for a nation where no one lives in fear."

"Together, we will rebuild what has been broken. Together, we will reclaim the institutions that were taken from us. And together, we will write a new chapter, one defined not by oppression, but by hope, progress, and freedom," she said.

