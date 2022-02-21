Bank of Spies: Gen Zia's aide siphoned CIA cash meant for Afghan jihadis

New Delhi, Feb 21 The 'Suisse Secrets' data reveals that 15 intelligence figures from around the world, or their close family members, have held accounts at the Zurich-based global investment bank, Credit Suisse.

The accounts, many of which had very large balances, raise due diligence questions for the bank.

Those who held accounts include spy chiefs and their relatives from Jordan, Yemen, Iraq, Egypt, and Pakistan. Some have been accused of financial crimes, torture — or both, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor