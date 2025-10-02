"Bapu's ideals continue to inspire...": EAM Jaishankar pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi [India], October 2 External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, saying "Bapu's ideals continue to inspire millions" across the world.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his Jayanti. Bapu's ideals and timeless message continue to inspire and empower millions around the world."

He also paid his respects to India's second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, saying, "On his birth anniversary, pay my deepest respects to Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri ji. His life's message of integrity, simplicity, and selfless service will always be cherished."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

Union Minister Manohar Lal accompanied the Prime Minister during the tribute ceremony. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister paid homage to Gandhi in a post on X, recalling his courage and values of service and compassion.

PM Modi said the nation would continue to follow the Mahatma's path in its quest for a 'Viksit Bharat.'

"Gandhi Jayanti is about paying homage to the extraordinary life of beloved Bapu, whose ideals transformed the course of human history. He demonstrated how courage and simplicity could become instruments of great change. He believed in the power of service and compassion as essential means of empowering people. We will keep following his path in our quest to build a Viksit Bharat," the Prime Minister wrote.

This year marks the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, remembered as the Father of the Nation for his pivotal role in India's freedom struggle.

October 2, in India, is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti, while across the globe it is observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, following a 2007 United Nations resolution that received support from over 140 countries.

At the UN, the day is observed with statements from the Secretary-General and events that connect Gandhi's philosophy to today's realities. In recent years, these messages have highlighted the conflicts across the globe and reminded nations that Gandhi's belief in truth and non-violence is "more powerful than any weapon."In India, the observance takes the form of tributes at Raj Ghat, cultural and educational programmes, and public campaigns that highlight Gandhi's ideals.

The same day also marks the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, who became India's Prime Minister in 1964. Known for his slogan "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan," Shastri is remembered for his integrity, simplicity, and leadership during challenging times, including the Indo-Pak war of 1965.

