‘Barse Re’ from ‘Manush’ makes you want to dance to rain droplets

Kolkata, Nov 14 The song ‘Barse Re’ from Bengali superstar Jeet’s upcoming Bengali film ‘Manush’ is a very peppy, celebratory, groovy song that will make you want to dance in the rain.

The vocal duo of Shreya Ghoshal and Abhay Jodhpurkar really knows how to make the song energetic and catchy, while at the same time making it just outright beautiful. Complementing each other’s vocal talents extremely well, the two shine the brightest as their voices are direct contrasts to one another.

Extremely filmy and perfectly suited for masala films, the song despite being jovial is not melodramatic or over-the-top. It is not even cheesy or corny, rather ‘Barse Re’ is just the anthem you need to dance regardless of the consequences.

The composition of Aneek Dhar is also something that deserves a proper mention.

There is some electronic lacing employed over Shreya Ghoshal’s vocals in select points, but overall there is little usage of any kind of electronic-pop elements.

Rather, this is much more of a jovial Bengali folk song despite being sung in Hindi and is carried out with sublime beauty. There is the use of flutes, dholaks, film music, symphonic instrumentation, acoustic elements, and more.

The visuals are also brilliant as the music video starts off with actress Sushmita Chattopadhya and Ayanna Chatterjee dancing in the rain, completely enjoying themselves while Jeet is silently and happily watching them.

It later cuts to a small romance part between Jeet and Sushmita where they enjoy a romantic dance, this is the only part where Abhay Jodhpurkar is singing as it is the romantic part.

Rest of the song is carried by Shreya Ghoshal as it once again inter-cuts to Jeet just watching his family dancing in the rain. Urging him to playfully join them, Jeet is simply smiling happily and declines playfully.

Directed and written by Bangladeshi director Sanjoy Somadder, ‘Manush: The Child of Destiny’ stars Jeet who is also the producer alongside Sushmita Chattopadhya, Ayanna Chatterjee, Bidya Sinha Saha Mim, and Saurav Chakrabarti.

