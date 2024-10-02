"Been extremely open about the fact that I was wrong about Donald Trump": JD Vance at US Vice Presidential debate

Washington, DC [US], October 2 : Republican Vice-Presidential candidate and Ohio Senator JD Vance said on Tuesday (local time) that he is extremely open about the fact that "he was wrong about Donald Trump," on being questioned on how he became a staunch supporter of the former US President, from being a critic of him, previously, CNN reported.

When questioned during the Vice Presidential debate with his Democrat opponent Tim Walz, Sen. J.D. Vance was asked why the public should have faith in him to advise Donald Trump honestly rather than just what the outgoing president wants to hear.

"I've also been extremely open about the fact that I was wrong about Donald Trump," Wance said.

The debate, hosted by CBS News, took place in New York without a live audience.

He further underlined that Donald Trump has always delivered for the American people.

"Donald Trump delivered for the American people rising wages, rising take-home pay, an economy that worked for normal Americans, a secure southern border a lot of things, frankly that I didn't think he'd be able to deliver on," Vance said.

"When you screw up, when you misspeak, when you get something wrong and you change your mind, you ought to be honest with the American people about it," he added.

JD Vance, prior to accepting Trump's nomination of him as the US Vice Presidential nominee was very critical of the former US President.

Donald Trump made his pick for Vice President, selecting JD Vance as his running mate on July 15. Trump had confirmed Vance's candidature through a post on Truth Social. It was after years of criticising Trump, Vance embraced the populist ideology of the former president; this choice further elevates him.

Vance further added that he is doing interviews "to actually explain to the American people where I come down on the issues and what changed," reported CNN.

Harris, announced Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz, as her running mate. Walz, 60, emerged from a list of probable candidates who had better recognition and came from politically advantageous states.

Harris secured her party's nomination for president, earning the support of 99 per cent of the 4,567 delegates who cast ballots at the Democratic National Convention recently.

This came after President Joe Biden quit the presidential race amid mounting concerns over his age, particularly after his poor show in the debate with Donald Trump in June. On the other hand, Trump, is eyeing a comeback to the White House after a bitter exit in 2020.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor