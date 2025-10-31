"Beginning of fantastic future-facing relationship": British envoy on India-UK trade deal

New Delhi [India], October 31 : British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron on Friday described 2025 as a "fantastic year" for India-UK relations, highlighting the landmark trade deal signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United Kingdom and the subsequent return visit of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Mumbai.

Speaking toat King Charles III's birthday celebration in New Delhi, Cameron said, "I think we were so privileged this year to see Prime Minister Modi coming to the UK to sign the amazing trade deal, the kind of deal that India's never signed before. And then to see our Prime Minister (Keir Starmer) coming back to Mumbai, with the biggest trade delegation that we've ever brought to India."

Cameron said the trade agreement and the subsequent bilateral engagements had set a long-term vision for the future of the partnership. "We not only signed a trade deal, I think we set the vision for the relationship going forward with Vision 2035. We have a really ambitious set of targets from our two Prime Ministers to make sure that this is just the beginning of a really fantastic future-facing relationship," she added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also attended the King's Birthday event, which celebrated the deepening diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

During Starmer's visit to India from October 8 to 9, both countries announced several key initiatives aimed at strengthening cooperation in innovation, education, and sustainable technology. These include the establishment of the India-UK Connectivity and Innovation Centre, the India-UK Joint Centre for Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Phase II of the UK-India Critical Minerals Supply Chain Observatory.

Education collaboration received a major boost, with Lancaster University receiving the Letter of Intent to open its campus in Bengaluru, and the University of Surrey gaining in-principle approval to set up a campus in Gujarat's GIFT City.

Cameron also thanked the Maharashtra government for hosting the British business delegation earlier this month, which aimed to strengthen commercial partnerships across various sectors.

The British envoy said King Charles III holds a special affection for India, having visited the country more than 10 times. "He's visited India more than 10 times, been all over the country, and of course, most recently he was just celebrating a slightly belated Diwali with the Indian community in Neasden Temple in London. So he really cares about this relationship. He particularly treasures the connection between the UK and India that is our diaspora community," Cameron said.

Jaishankar also highlighted the evolving ties between the two nations. He noted that the relationship has evolved from a complex historical association to a dynamic and forward-looking partnership.

"It is my great pleasure to join the celebration of National Day of the United Kingdom... Over the years, our ties have evolved from a complicated historic association to a dynamic and forward-looking partnership. This year has been an exceptional year for our modern relationship. We welcomed PM Kier Starmer in Mumbai, accompanied by the largest every trade delegation from the UK. PM Modi himself visited the UK 3 months ago, when the historic comprehensive economic and trade agreement was signed. During that visit, he also adopted Vision 2035, to guide our ties across 5 pillars - growth, technology and innovation; defence and security; climate change and clean energy; education," said Jaishankar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor