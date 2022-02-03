Beijing accuses US of generalizing concept of national security, malicious suppression of Chinese Telecom operators

China firmly opposes the United States' generalization of the concept of national security, its abuse of state power and its unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises in the absence of facts, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a statement on Thursday, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

The Ministry made the statement in response to the US Federal Communications Commission's decision to revoke China Unicom Americas' authority to provide telecom services in the United States late last month, according to Xinhua news agency.

Beijing has accused the US of generalizing the concept of national, security and malicious suppression of Chinese Telecom operators.

This comes after the US Federal Communications Commission on Thursday revoked telecom giant China Unicom America's authority to provide services in the US over national security concerns, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

The Federal Communications Commission said it found that the company's subsidiary, China Unicom Americas was subject to exploitation, influence and control by the Chinese government and could be required to comply with requests from Beijing.

Earlier in March last year, the Commission found that China Unicom had failed to dispel serious concerns regarding the retention of its authority to provide telecommunications service in the US.

( With inputs from ANI )

