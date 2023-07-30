Beijing issues rainfall alert as Typhoon Doksuri brings heavy rain to North China

Beijing [China], July 30 : After battering the Philippines and Taiwan, where it caused scores of deaths and compelled thousands to flee, Typhoon Doksuri has brought severe rainfall to numerous districts in northern China, including the capital Beijing, CNN reported.

Since Friday night, downpours have also affected numerous areas of Shandong Province in east China.

Shandong has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain and alerts for mountain torrents due to the ongoing precipitation.

Citing Chinese state news agency, Xinhua, the provinces of Hebei and Shandong are also affected.

An orange alert for rainstorms was issued across the city at around 11:45 am local time on Saturday, but the provincial meteorological bureau upgraded it later in the day to a red alert for rainstorms that are expected over the following three days, according to the state news agency.

Typhoon Doksuri made landfall in the coastal areas of Jinjiang in China's Fujian province, China-based Global Times reported. Typhoon Doksuri made landfall at around 10 am (local time) on Friday, with the maximum wind close to the Doksuri's eye reaching level 15.

As of 2 pm (local time) on Friday, Doksuri impacted more than 724,600 residents in 84 counties and nine cities in Fujian province including Xiamen, Zhangzhou and Quanzhou, Global Times cited China Central Television report.

Over 124,400 people have been shifted and 262.3 hectares of crops have been affected due to typhoon Doksuri, resulting in direct economic losses of 52.27 million yuan.

However, the disaster situation is now being further analysed.

This year, Doksuri has become the strongest typhoon landing in China. Moreover, Doksuri was also the second strongest typhoon landing in Fujian since the province has records.

