Beijing Rains: 44 Dead and 9 Missing Due to Torrential Rainfall in China

According to the Chinese authorities, at least 44 people were killed and nine others were still missing due to heavy rainfall in China's capital city, Beijing, on Thursday, July 31. Heavy rains have flooded a large part of the city, disturbing the normal life of the citizens.

Beijing administrative official Xia Linmao said that until noon on July 31, 44 people had died in a disaster, and nine were missing. According to him, between July 23 and 29, the capital experienced extreme rainfall that led to “significant casualties and other losses.”

A total of 31 people died at the nursing home in Taishitun, a town in northeastern Beijing. The individuals currently missing include local officials from the administration and the civic body involved in search and rescue operations.

Large areas of northern China have been hit by deadly floods over the past week, prompting the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. “There were flaws in our contingency plans. We lacked sufficient awareness of extreme weather. This tragic lesson reminds us that putting people and human life first is not just a slogan,” said Yu Weiguo, head of the ruling Communist Party in the severely affected Miyun district.