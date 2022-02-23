Beijing reports 10 new local COVID-19 cases

China's Beijing Municipality reported 10 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

No new suspected or asymptomatic cases were reported on Tuesday in Beijing. Meanwhile, the city also logged eight imported confirmed cases, it added, reported Xinhua News Agency.

According to media reports, the COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing, Heilongjiang and other places inside China was still not under control, while the infection cases in nine cities - Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Yunfu, Huizhou, Heyuan, Meizhou, Baise, Nanning and Shaoyang -- and inside three southern provinces of China -- Guangdong, Guangxi and Hunan -- were growing at a rapid rate.

This highlights the risk of another outbreak of the pandemic due to the huge mobility of the people during the Spring festival in China.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor