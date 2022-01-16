Beijing's economic, political clout reason behind Turkey's silence over Uyghur issue: report

As international condemnation increases over the China's crackdown of the Uyghur minority, a growing number of experts and activists in Turkey are criticizing Ankara over it's deliberate silence on Uyghur issue and said that Beijing's economic and political clout is the reason behind it.

Around 50 thousands of Uyghur people are estimated to live in Turkey- the Diaspora largest outside of Central Asia. Uyghur people share ethnic, linguistic and religious bonds with the Turkish people. Thus, Turkey should naturally be the most outspoken country about the persecution of the people living in Uyghur area in China, according to Samakal.

However, Beijing's economic and political clout has enabled Turkey to be swayed by it's influence largely overlooking the cause of the Uyghur community.

Nevertheless, it has not dampened the spirit of Uyghurs in Turkey who continue to highlight human rights violations committed by Chinese authorities in Xinjiang where at least 1 million Uyghurs, have been illegally detained in so-called 're-education centres', according to the United Nations.

Earlier, on January 04, 2021, Uyghurs in Turkey demanded the closure of "concentration camps" in China and filed a criminal complaint accusing Chinese officials of genocide and other crimes in Xinjiang Autonomous Region writes Dr. MD Hossain for the Samakal.

Meanwhile, Uyghurs living in Turkey have criticized Ankara's approach to China after the two nations signed an extradition treaty in March 2021. Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had then said that the deal was similar to those Turkey has with other states and denied it would lead to Uyghurs being sent back to China. However, his claim turned out to be

Further, Ankara has more than once distanced itself from the Uyghur associations operating in Turkey. Beijing's growing economic leverage over Ankara means Turkish officials are afraid that any strong position toward Xinjiang will likely cost the Turkish economy even as China escalates its campaign against Uyghur community. Today, Turkish-Uyghur camaraderie is largely outweighed by political, security and economic considerations between Turkey and China writes Dr. MD for the Samakal.

Uyghur families including volunteer Turkish lawyers, gathered at the Istanbul Court of Justice in Istanbul's district of Caglayan and held banners that "Where are our families ?" and "China, free my brother,"

Further, some Turkish opposition leaders have also accused the government of overlooking Uyghur rights in favour of other interests with China.

