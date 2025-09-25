Beijing's spy scandal: Taiwan punishes ex-DPP members for selling secrets

Taipei [Taiwan] Sep 25 The Taipei District Court on Thursday handed down prison terms to four former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members convicted of leaking classified information to China, in one of the most high-profile espionage cases in recent years, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

According to Focus Taiwan, the court ruling, Huang Chu-jung, a former aide to DPP New Taipei Councillor Lee Yu-tien, received a 10-year sentence. Ho Jen-chieh, who previously served as an assistant to National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu when he was foreign minister, was sentenced to eight years and two months.

Chiu Shih-yuan, ex-deputy head of the DPP's Taiwan Institute of Democracy, was given six years and two months, while Wu Shang-yu, a former Presidential Office advisor, was sentenced to four years.

Huang and Chiu were also convicted of money laundering, with fines of NT$1 million (US$32,872) and NT$50,000, respectively, which may be commuted to community service.

Focus Taiwan noted that the court found Huang had obtained classified documents from Ho and relayed them to Chinese intelligence through encrypted software. He also instructed Chiu to gather information from Wu, further compromising Taiwan's foreign affairs.

Prosecutors revealed that Huang and Chiu profited NT$6.08 million and NT$2.22 million in illegal gains, laundered into Taiwan through businesspeople frequently travelling across the Taiwan Strait.

The court criticised the four men, stating that as party members and public officials, they were expected to uphold loyalty to the nation, but instead undermined Taiwan's already fragile diplomatic standing and abetted China's hostile agenda.

While Chiu and Wu admitted guilt, Chiu returned all illicit profits; Huang and Ho continued to deny wrongdoing. The Taipei District Prosecutors' Office, which had sought harsher penalties, including up to 18 years for Huang, said it will review whether to appeal after receiving the full verdict, as cited by Focus Taiwan.

