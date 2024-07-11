Benji Gregory Dies at 46: Former ALF Child Star and His Service Dog Hans Found Dead in Car in Arizona; Vehicular Heatstroke Suspected

Former child star Benji Gregory, known for his role on the sitcom ALF, has passed away at age 64 in Arizona. Alongside Gregory, his service dog Hans was also found dead at a Chase Bank parking in Peoria on June 13.

Gregory - who played Brian Tanner on the iconic 80s sitcom, which ran from 1986-1990. According to his sister Rebecca, Gregory suffered from depression and bipolar disorder and had a sleep disorder that "often kept him awake for days."

However, close friends of Gregory believe he went to the bank to deposit checks on June 12 and fell asleep in his car, may died from vehicular heatstroke. The cause of death has not been determined yet.