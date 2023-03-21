Better be my last': 92-year-old media king Rupert Murdoch to marry for fifth time

Rupert Murdoch, the 92-year-old media tycoon, has announced his engagement to his partner, Ann Lesley Smith, 66, a former police chaplain. The couple met in September last year at an event held at Murdoch's vineyard in California. She is the widow of American country singer and media executive Chester Smith.

"I was very nervous. I dreaded falling in love -- but I knew this would be my last. It better be," he told the tabloid. "I'm happy."Murdoch divorced his fourth wife, model Jerry Hall, last year after six years of marriage. The wedding will take place this summer and the couple plans to split their time between the United States and Britain. Murdoch, who has six children, was first married to Patricia Booker, an Australian flight attendant, whom he divorced in the late 1960s.He and his second wife, Anna, a newspaper reporter, were together more than 30 years before divorcing in 1999. His third marriage to Wendi Deng ended in 2013.