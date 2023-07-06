Beyonce's Pittsburg show cancelled, fans upset

Los Angeles, July 6 Singer Beyonce's upcoming show in Pittsburgh, US, has been cancelled due to "production logistics and scheduling issues", leaving his fans disappointed.

Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium, which was set to host the 'Break My Soul' singer's massive 'Renaissance' tour on August 3, has announced that the show has been "cancelled".

In a statement, the stadium said: "Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, unfortunately the August 3rd Pittsburgh stop of the RENAISSANCEWORLD TOUR will not be taking place."

Refunds will be issued to fans at the point of purchase, the venue added. However, fans expressed their frustration with the last-minute announcement.

"I don't want a refund for the RWT in Pittsburgh I wanna go to the show! I had floor seats!" said one disappointed user on Twitter.

"I don't think I have ever been this upset with someone I don't even know," said another person. The show would have been the 11th of the US run of the 'Renaissance' tour, which kicks off July 12 at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field and will play stadiums in cities including East Rutherford, New Jersey, Detroit, Atlanta and Las Vegas before wrapping in early October at an also-rescheduled date in Kansas City, Missouri, as per USA Today.

Beyonce's Renaissance extravaganza has been playing overseas since May 10 in Sweden in support of her seventh studio album, also called 'Renaissance', released in July, 2022.

The megastar, 41, has been offering fans a multi-act-31-song set that draws heavily on her latest album - 'Break My Soul', 'Cuff It', 'Plastic Off the Sofa' and 'Virgo's Groove', as well as her hits like 'Formation', 'Run the World (Girls)', 'Love on Top' and 'Crazy in Love'.

