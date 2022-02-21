Beyond comprehension that Chitra could be led by a 'Marma' Yogi: Ex-Colleague

Chennai, Feb 21 It is beyond comprehension that Chitra Ramakrisha, was led by a

'Marma' Yogi or mysterious sage, said a former IDBI Bank employee who had worked with her in the mid 1980s.

Ramakrishna was the former Managing Director and CEO of National Stock Exchange

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor