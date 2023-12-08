Bharat Petroleum, Tatas sign pact to set up 7K charging points for EVs

New Delhi, Dec 8 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEM) have signed an MoU for a collaboration to set up 7,000 charging points for electric vehicles at the oil company's petrol pumps.

"The agreement aims to leverage BPCL's widespread fuel stations network and TPEM's insights from Tata EVs on the roads, to set up chargers at locations frequently visited by Tata EV owners. Additionally, BPCL will gather insights on charger usage to improve customer experience," BPCL said.

This agreement between TPEM and BPCL aims to improve the overall experience for Tata EV owners and the two companies are also exploring the possibility of introducing a convenient payment system through a co-branded RFID card, making payment easier for Tata EV users and encourage more people to adopt electric vehicles in the country, the statement added.

BPCL has a nationwide network of over 21,000 Fuel Stations and is committed to a sustainable future by amalgamating strategy, investments, and environmental goals.

Over the next year, BPCL aims to install electric vehicle charging stations at approximately 7,000 energy stations, the oil marketing company said.

To alleviate electric vehicle owners' range concerns, BPCL has initiated over 90 Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Highway Corridors across the nation, ensuring a fast-charging station approximately every 100 km on both sides of major highways.

These corridors span more than 30,000 km across various highways, assuring enhanced EV convenience and accessibility, the statement added.

