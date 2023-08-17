Bhav Dhulia: Was transported from Bihar villages in 'Khakee' to Morocco for 'The Freelancer'

New Delhi, Aug 17 From being an assistant director to directing a star cast including legendary actor Anupam Kher and Mohit Raina in a large scale production with Neeraj Pandey in 'The Freelancer' has been an accelerating career growth which Bhav Dhulia is surely grateful for.

Speaking about his experience of working with Neeraj, Bhav said: “This is our second collaboration and I was offered to direct ‘The Freelancer’ by Neeraj Sir, as soon as I finished the shooting schedule of the previous show I was completely taken aback by the unique story and the grandeur of the series.”

“It was an absolutely new world for me and the best chance to break through the genre I had worked on earlier. The experience of shooting with sir was unique because it was an international large scale production venture the likes of which we haven’t seen before for a web series,” said the director.

He further shared: “I was transported from the villages of Bihar in ‘Khakee’ to Morocco for ‘The Freelancer’. We had a mix crew with people from Morocco, Europe, America and the Middle East. It was a one of a kind experience to lead a diverse crew of this magnitude.”

The series is based on the book - 'A Ticket to Syria' by Shirish Thorat.

The book attempts to share the story about the insidious operations of the Islamic State, and how the terror group has perfected a cross-country operation that converts thousands to a depraved cause.

Produced by Friday Storytellers, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey is the creator and showrunner. He is known for films like 'A Wednesday', 'Special 26', 'Baby', 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' and others.

‘The Freelancer' is about an extraction mission where a girl is held captive in the war-torn hostile environment of Syria, and her escape from the world of death.

Set to release on September 1, on Disney+ Hotstar, 'The Freelancer' also features Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias amongst others in pivotal roles.

