Bhumi Pednekar's 'Thank You For Coming' heads to TIFF 2023 for world premiere

Mumbai, Aug 11 The upcoming film 'Thank You For Coming', which stars Bhumi Pednekar, has been selected for its world premiere at the soon-to-be-held edition of the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film is a coming of age comedy directed by Karan Boolani and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh.

'Thank You For Coming' will be screened at the festival on September 15, 2023 at the Roy Thomson Hall.

The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra and Anil Kapoor in a special appearance.

Reacting to the news, Bhumi Pednekar said: "This is my first time at TIFF. I am ecstatic that I am going there with a film that is so close to my heart. What makes it more special is that we've been selected for a Gala Premier at the prestigious Roy Thompson hall. As an official selection and with the viewing we will have, I am extremely excited for the experience to come. I've never experienced watching a film of mine with such a large and diverse audience. To be walking that red carpet with my co actors, director Karan Boolani and our producers Anil kapoor and Rhea Kapoor is going to be memorable."

She further mentioned: "As an Indian actor, I feel proud that I'll be representing my country at this prestigious event. Thank You For Coming celebrates the unbounded spirit of young girls who are looking for love and how they yearn for freedom to choose what they want from life. Comedy as a genre is a tough one for me, I feel like all our hard work has started to pay off with us starting our leg before its worldwide release at TIFF. It is a very progressive film with its heart in the right place. This is our chance to show the world how cinema in India is celebrating and portraying women of today."

Talking about the same, Rhea Kapoor shared: "It is a film for this generation and we feel extremely honoured to have the world premiere of our film at TIFF 2023. Even with its unconventional storyline and bold point of view, this movie is an out and out Bollywood entertainer, full of masti and music so it makes this selection that much sweeter! It is a film I am extremely proud of and we couldn't have asked for a better kick-start. I've had the privilege to work with the most talented group of girls that have put their heart and soul into making this movie and we can not wait for the world to see what we have made."

'Thank You For Coming' follows the story of Kanika Kapoor, a single girl in her thirties, and her pursuit for true love and pleasure.

"I am genuinely thrilled to announce that our film, is set to grace the esteemed TIFF platform. This project holds a special place in my heart, and I am eagerly anticipating the moment when I can present it to a discerning global audience. The opportunity to be part of such a prestigious festival is an absolute honor, and I am awaiting the feedback and reception it garners", said Ektaa R. Kapoor, joint managing director Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, 'Thank You For Coming' is set to release in theatres worldwide on October 6, 2023.

