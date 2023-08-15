Thimphu [Bhutan], August 15 : Amid the rush of Bhutanese individuals seeking knowledge and advancement abroad, a poignant shift is taking shape, a revival of interest in spiritual wisdom and cultural roots. This quest for equilibrium in the pursuit of personal aspirations has sparked a remarkable trend: a renewed reverence for Bhutan’s spiritual legacy among its diaspora, The Bhutan Live reported.

At the forefront of this evolving narrative stands Lungchutse, a sacred hilltop that has seamlessly intertwined itself with Bhutanese ambitions. Amid the diverse crowd of residents and visitors, the hill’s elevation of 3,569 meters above sea level belies its celestial importance. It houses a revered lhakhang, a sacred choeten, and a contemplative crematorium—three historical symbols, each with its own unique story to tell.

Embarking on a pilgrimage to Lungchutse involves a two-hour climb from Dochula’s Druk Wangyel Choeten. The journey unfolds through a lush heritage of rhododendrons, juniper trees, and a lively chorus of fungi and avian creatures. Throughout this path, vibrant prayer flags sway in harmony with the breeze, guiding travellers along a route where nature and spirituality meld in perfect companionship, The Bhutan Live reported.

The zenith of this poetic journey is the revered temple, a testament to the artistry of Tertoen Drukdra Dorji. Constructed over the span of the seventeenth to eighteenth centuries, this sanctum enshrines the transcendent Guru Padmasambhava, or Guru Nga-drama, as its central luminary.

Tertoen Drukdra Dorji’s historical significance extends further—a venerated Buddhist sage whose prophetic wisdom foreshadowed the birth and reign of Bhutan’s Fourth King, forever etching His name into the Bhutanese destiny, The Bhutan Live reported.

Yet beneath the grandeur of the temple lies the wish-fulfilling choeten, a modest yet potent monument erected in 2003. Crafted under the watchful eye of Queen Mother Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, it is said to safeguard relics from Punakha Dzong. To receive its blessings, the faithful circumambulate it nine times, with each step engraving their aspirations into the fabric of the universe.

Thus, the collective faith in the choeten’s benevolence attracts a constant stream of pilgrims and visitors, their hopes intertwined with its ancient stones.

Adjacent to this canvas of faith stands a crematorium, a simple yet profound sanctuary of reverence and remembrance. It was here that Tertoen Drukdra Dorji bid his final farewell to his mother, weaving yet another thread of connection between Lungchutse’s sacred sites, The Bhutan Live reported.

However, as spiritual yearning and cultural reconnection flourish, so do challenges. The hill’s increasing popularity raises concerns about water scarcity and waste management. Lam Ugyen Penjor’s voice resonates, narrating the uphill struggle faced by water pumps on rough terrain. Rainwater collection offers a temporary solution, as the lhakhang endeavours to extend Bhutanese hospitality amidst arid conditions.

In the ongoing tale of Lungchutse, community-led solutions are unfolding. Volunteer groups and scouts shoulder the responsibility of cleanliness. The path to Lungchutse finds a guardian in Wind Horse Tours, whose dedication goes beyond maintenance, fostering an environment conducive to contemplation, The Bhutan Live reported.

The serene silence enveloping Lungchutse invites meditation, a sentiment mirrored in the tsham khang—a sanctuary for inner reflection that complements the external journey. Trumpets and drums punctuate auspicious days and Buddhist events, as the lhakhang resonates with the rhythm of devotion and ritual.

Within Lungchutse’s sacred precincts, Zhung Dratsang stands as its guardian. Six souls—lams and tshampas—reside within its walls, preserving not only the physical structure of the temple but also its spiritual resonance—an exquisite blend of Bhutan’s heritage, modern dynamism, and limitless aspirations, The Bhutan Live reported.

As you tread the path to Lungchutse, the stories of those who have ascended before you are carried by the winds. This is more than an ascent; it’s a journey to the heart of Bhutan’s spirit, a pilgrimage that converges the past, present, and future.

