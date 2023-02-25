Bhutan's Chhukha district to now have homestays as five facilities receive certification

Five village homestay facilities in Bhutan's Chhukha district have recently received certification from the Department of Tourism. This is the first time the district will have homestay facilities.

The homestays besides providing an alternative accommodation facility, are also expected to enhance the local economy, The Bhutan Live reported.

The Chhukha district administration, as part of its Tourism Action Plan, has promoted various tourism products like the introduction of winter camping sites and hiking trails in various Gewogs, according to The Bhutan Live.

More tourists and visitors are expected to arrive in the district as a result of such initiatives.

Providing accommodation to visitors is also sorted with the new homestay initiative. The five certified homestay facilities are in Shemakha, Bjagchhog, Getena and Bongo villages.

The owner of Lhamo Homestay in Bjagchhog says she is looking forward to give the best of services to guests visiting her homestay.

Another homestay owner, Sonam Choki from Getena, said: "Whenever officials from the district administration visit our village, they stay in my home. But now that I am certified, I can provide accommodation services to all the visitors in our village."

The initiative is only expected to encourage more villagers. The district's economic development officer, Sangay Thinley, says the aim was to help residents enhance their income and also contribute to the growth of the local economy, according to The Bhutan Live.

There were initially, 41 villagers who registered for certification from the Department of Tourism. Only five could meet the required criteria for now. Several others are also seeking certification.

The Bhutan Live recently reported that the five throms of Thimphu, Samtse, Samdrup Jongkhar, Gelephu, and Phuentshogling will be waste-free, pothole-free and have access to 24/7 water supply in a year's time, Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering announced during his address on His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's birthday celebrations at the Changlimithang on Wednesday.

Tshering said the government would commit to accelerating infrastructure improvement in these five throms.

A throm is a second-level administrative division in Bhutan. The prime minister said water scarcity is one of the issues that confronts these throms and his government will therefore work to ensure a 24/7 water supply to these throms.

"Sarting tomorrow, with the Minister and the experts from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the government will do whatever it takes to provide 24/7 water supply to the people of these five throms," the PM was quoted as saying in The Bhutan Live report.

( With inputs from ANI )

