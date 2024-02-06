Biden Administration Unveils Stricter Visa Policy for Pegasus Spyware Abusers

The new visa policy is announced by Biden administration that will allow it to impose visa restrictions on foreign individuals involved in the misuse of commercial spyware.The administration's policy will apply to individuals who have misused commercial spyware to target journalists, activists, perceived dissidents, members of marginalized communities, or the family members of those who are targeted. Visa restrictions could also apply to those who facilitate or financially benefit from the misuse of commercial spyware, officials said.

The new US visa policy is expected to impact individuals associated with the misuse or facilitation of spyware, particularly the Pegasus software developed by Israel's NSO Group. This policy aims to address concerns related to national security risks posed by commercial spyware, especially in light of recent cyberattacks targeting US government employees across multiple countries.

While specific individuals who will be affected by the visa restrictions were not disclosed, the policy applies to citizens of any country found to have misused or facilitated the malign use of spyware. This means that individuals from countries whose citizens typically enter the US without a visa may still face restrictions if they are associated with such activities.

The Pegasus software, known for its extensive surveillance capabilities, has been used in various countries to target journalists, activists, and political figures. In Jordan, for example, the spyware was reportedly used to hack the cellphones of journalists and human rights activists. Additionally, the software was found to be installed on the phone of Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee shortly after his assassination in 2018.

As a result of these findings, the US has already imposed export limits on NSO Group, limiting its access to US components and technology. The new visa policy is another step in addressing the global impact of commercial spyware and safeguarding against potential security threats.