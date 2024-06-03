Biden congratulates Claudia Sheinbaum on becoming Mexico's first woman President, calls it 'historic'

Washington, DC [US], June 3 : US President Joe Biden congratulated Claudia Sheinbaum on her historic presidential win as Mexico's first woman to lead the country's government.

Biden said in a statement on Monday, "I congratulate Claudia Sheinbaum on her historic election as the first woman President of Mexico."

"I look forward to working closely with President-elect Sheinbaum in the spirit of partnership and friendship that reflects the enduring bonds between our two countries. "I expressed our commitment to advancing the values and interests of both our nations to the benefit of our peoples," he added.

Further, Biden congratulated the Mexican people for successfully holding a nationwide democratic election and stated, "I also congratulate the Mexican people for conducting a nationwide successful democratic electoral process involving races for more than 20,000 positions at the local, state, and federal levels."

https://x.com/SecBlinken/status/1797653022744695024

Following this, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Claudia Sheinbaum on being elected as Mexico's next president and expressed eagerness to work with her administration to strengthen their partnership.

In a post on X, Antony Blinken said, "Congratulations to @Claudiashein on her election as Mexico's next president. We look forward to working with her administration to deepen a key partnership. Cooperation on security, trade, investment, and migration is vital to the shared prosperity of the people of the Americas."

Climate scientist and former mayor of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, has been elected as the first woman to be elected as President of Mexico. She will also be the first Jewish leader of Jewish heritage to hold the office, Politico reported.

Sheinbaum (61) received nearly 58 per cent of the vote, according to preliminary results from the Mexican electoral office.

After expressing gratitude to the voters for their support, Sheinbaum called it a historical moment. Sheinbaum stated, "For the first time in 200 years of the Republic, I will become the first woman president of Mexico."She said, "We have achieved a plural, diverse and democratic Mexico," according to a Politico report.

She further said, "Although many Mexicans do not fully agree with our project, we will have to walk in peace and harmony to continue building a fair and more prosperous Mexico."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor