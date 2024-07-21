Biden drops out of US Presidential race

Washington, July 21 US President Joe Biden has dropped out of the 2024 Presidential race.

The move follows pressure on him by many sections of the party seeking that he withdraw on health grounds, in the wake of his dismal performance in the first debate with former President Donald Trump.

Biden is currently isolating after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor