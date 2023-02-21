Biden received security guarantees before Ukraine visit: Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman

US President Joe Biden received security guarantees before his trip to Ukraine, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said, TAAS reported, adding that he, however, did not specify who gave guarantees to the American leader.

Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday, "Biden, having previously received security guarantees, finally went to Kyiv. He promised many weapons and swore allegiance to the neo-Nazi regime to the grave. And, of course, there were mutual incantations of victory, which will come with new weapons and courageous people."

Medvedev noted that Western countries are "quite faithfully" supplying Kyiv with arms and money. "In huge quantities, allowing the military-industrial complex of NATO countries to make money and steal weapons to sell to terrorists all over the world," he was quoted in the TASS report as saying.

Biden visited Kyiv on Monday to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky and express support for Kyiv.

It was earlier reported that Washington had been in contact with Moscow shortly before Biden's visit to Ukraine to ensure deconfliction.

The Washington Post on Monday reported that in a display of strong American support for Ukraine just four days before the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv.

Kyiv is no stranger to official visits, but this one is different. The fact the US president is meeting Ukraine's leader in the heart of the capital in the middle of a full-scale conflict is significant and symbolic.

The high-risk visit to a Ukrainian capital, which has been under threat of missile attacks, signals continued commitment from the United States, the largest financial and military backer of Ukraine's effort to repel Russians from its territory, reported The Washington Post.

Biden was spotted outside St Michael Golden-Domed Monastery with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian capital was in a tight security lockdown with car traffic halted and even pedestrians blocked from certain streets. Shortly afterwards, an air raid siren went off in the city, reported The Washington Post.

Biden on his visit to Ukraine pledged a USD 500 million military aid package for the country.

Addressing a joint briefing alongside Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy, Biden said, "We will announce USD 500 million in aid to Ukraine. This will consist of javelins, howitzers, and artillery ammunition. Later, we will announce additional sanctions against companies which are trying to back Russia."

Biden said the package would be announced on Tuesday and that Washington would also provide more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) in Ukraine's possession.

Biden spoke about America's unwavering commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

"As we approach the anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, I'm in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," tweeted Biden.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor