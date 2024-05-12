Biden sees Hamas as responsible for negotiations on hostage deal

Washington, May 12 (IANS/DPA) US President Joe Biden has emphasised the responsibility of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas about the negotiations in the Gaza war over a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

"You know, there would be a ceasefire tomorrow if ... Hamas released the hostages, women, the elderly, and the wounded," Biden said on Saturday at a campaign event in Medina in Washington state, according to the press travelling with him.

Israel says it is up to Hamas, Biden added.

The 81-year-old then reportedly went on to continue talking about Israel.

In the end, however, he decided against it, it was said.

The Communications Director of the National Security Council, John Kirby, had made it clear on Friday that the negotiations were at an impasse.

He said it was deeply regrettable that the most recent round of negotiations in Cairo had come to nothing.

As Israel and Hamas are not negotiating directly with each other, Egypt, Qatar, and the US are acting as mediators. Egypt now wants the US to persuade the two parties to the conflict to be more willing to compromise.

