Biden slams Trump's "criminal conviction" in scathing attack during US Presidential debate

Atlanta [US], June 28 : Slamming the criminal convictions of his predecessor Donald Trump, US President Joe Biden who is the Democratic Party nominee for the elections later this year attacked on his Republican Challenger asking him how many billions he owed in civil penalties for molesting a woman in public.

Calling Trump a "convicted felon," Biden brought up the criminal convictions of Trump for the first time during the first presidential debate hosted by CNN on Thursday (local time).

"The only person on this stage who is a convicted felon is this man I'm looking at right now," Biden told Trump.

Biden delivered a scathing attack on former US President's legal issues and likened his morals to those of an "alley cat."

"The crimes that you are still charged with - and think of all the civil penalties you have. How many billions of dollars do you owe in civil penalties for molesting a woman in public? For doing a whole range of things? Of having sex with a porn star on the night - while your wife was pregnant?" Biden asked.

Last month, Trump was convicted on 34 charges of fabricating business documents pertaining to the 2016 payment of hush money to an adult film actor, according to CNN.

Additionally, a jury last year found that in the spring of 1996, Trump had sexually assaulted E. Jean Carroll in a changing room of a posh department store, and they gave her a USD 5 million violence and defamation verdict.

Meanwhile, Trump brought up Hunter Biden during the Thursday debate, which later drew a strong response from Biden.

"That came from his son, Hunter," Trump said, before demanding an apology from Biden for bringing up the "suckers and losers" remarks.

However, Trump denied that he had used the words "suckers" or "losers" to describe members of the US military who had been killed in action, claiming that the remark was "made up" by Biden. He also demanded an apology for the same from the US President.

In response, Biden said, "My son was not a loser, was not a sucker. You're the sucker, you're the loser."

Referring to his son Beau Biden, an Iraq war veteran who died of brain cancer, Biden said, "My son was not a loser, was not a sucker. You're the sucker, you're the loser," pointing at Trump.

Biden, in turn, however, dismissed the idea of apologizing "for anything along the line."

Trump, at present, is facing four federal criminal cases.

The first case is Hush Money Trial, wherein, he was first indicted in March 2023 by the Manhattan district attorney on state charges related to a hush-money payment to an adult film star in 2016. The prosecutors also alleged that Trump was involved in an illegal conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election.

Trump pleaded not guilty. Trump's sentencing on this verdict is scheduled for July 11.

In a classified documents case, a federal grand jury in Miami in June 2023 indicted Trump on charges of stealing secret national defence documents from the White House after he departed office and thwarting efforts by the government to obtain them.

IN, the 'Election interference' Case; Jack Smith, the special counsel, looked into claims that Trump and his supporters were attempting to rig the 2020 election.

Trump and a co-conspirator "attempted to exploit the violence and chaos at the Capitol by calling lawmakers to convince them... to delay the certification" of the election, according to the August 2023 indictment.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all four counts. The case, now, has been on hold as the Supreme Court weighed Trump's claims of presidential immunity in the matter.

In the 'Fulton County' case, Trump was indicted by an Atlanta-based jury in August 2023. 18 others, apart from Trump were also indicted. on state charges stemming from their alleged efforts to overturn the former president's 2020 electoral defeat.

President Joe Biden launched his re-election campaign in April 2023. Whereas, Trump launched his bid to reclaim the White House in November 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor