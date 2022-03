Biden, Stoltenberg discuss Ukraine ahead of NATO summit on Russia's invasion

Ahead of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit to address Russia's unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, US President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg met on Wednesday (local time) in Brussels and discussed the situation in Ukraine.

They discussed the unity and strength of the alliance and NATO's ongoing efforts to deter and defend against any aggression, and they welcomed the support of Allies for the government and people of Ukraine, read a White House release.

Stoltenberg said that leaders would "discuss allied support to Ukraine" and "NATO's efforts to strengthen our defences now and for years to come" during the meetings.

"We gather at a critical crime for our security. We are united in condemning the Kremlin's unprovoked aggression and in our support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," said the NATO chief.

He also said the group is determined to continue to impose sanctions on Russia.

"We pay tribute to the great courage of the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian armed forces fighting for their freedom and their rights. We also recognize those in Russia who are bravely speaking out against the war. We hear their voices, they matter," he said.

NATO leaders convened in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss overhauling the military alliance's eastern defences, a month after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Biden arrived in Belgium as NATO's 30 national leaders were expected to discuss new sanctions and how to coordinate such measures, along with more military aid for Ukraine.

( With inputs from ANI )

