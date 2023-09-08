Biden tests negative for COVID-19, set to depart for India

Washington, DC [US], September 8 : United States Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 for the fourth time on Thursday evening, a White House official said.

This result came shortly before Biden's departure from Andrew’s air base on Airforce 1 for India to attend the G20 Summit, scheduled to take place in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

Beginning Friday, Biden has a packed schedule for three days. After he departs from the US, he will arrive in Ramstein, Germany on Friday for a brief stop-over and will arrive in New Delhi the same day.

The US President is scheduled to participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, according to a White House press release.

On Saturday, Biden will participate in an official arrival and handshake with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The US President will then participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit Session 1: “One Earth”.

Later in the day, he is slated to take part in the G20 Leaders’ Summit Session 2: “One Family” of the G20. Biden will also participate in a Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event. His day will wrap with a dinner and cultural program with G20 Leaders.

On Sunday, the US President will visit the Raj Ghat Memorial along with other G20 Leaders.

Biden is then scheduled to travel from New Delhi to Hanoi, Vietnam.

There, he will participate in a welcome ceremony hosted by General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng of the Communist Party of Vietnam. Biden will participate in a meeting with General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng of the Communist Party of Vietnam. The US President and General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng of the Communist Party of Vietnam will deliver remarks, following which Biden will hold a press conference, the White House said.

As per the White House official, Joe Biden and PM Modi are expected to hold a discussion on the agenda of G20, particularly the economic cooperation and multilateral investment opportunities, that stand before it and can be on the American leader's strong desire to see multilateral development bank reform and reshaping, a White House official said.

John Kirby, National Security Council (NSC) coordinator for strategic communications, also pointed out that there is very little possibility that PM Modi and President Biden will discuss on climate and the ongoing Ukraine war.

A cloud of doubt came over the B9iden's visit to India after first lady Jill Biden tested positive for Covid-19 but since that day the President has gone through tests every day and the result was negative. These results cleared the doubts over his visit to India.

