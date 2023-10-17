Biden to reach Israel on Wednesday to stand in solidarity against Hamas's brutal terrorist attack

Washington DC [US], October 17 : US President Joe Biden will reach Israel on Wednesday to stand in solidarity in the face of Hamas's brutal terrorist attack and to consult on the next steps.

Biden further informed that he will travel to Jordan to meet with leaders and address dire humanitarian needs.

Sharing on his social media, 'X', he said, "I'm travelling to Israel tomorrow to stand in solidarity in the face of Hamas's brutal terrorist attack and to consult on the next steps. I'll then travel to Jordan to meet with leaders and address dire humanitarian needsand make clear that Hamas does not stand for Palestinians' right to self-determination."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken while addressing a press conference on Tuesday informed that President Biden is coming to Israel at a "critical moment" and will reaffirm the US' solidarity with Israel.

"US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday. He is coming here at a critical moment for Israel, for the region, and for the world. President Biden will reaffirm the United States' solidarity with Israel. President Biden will again make clear, as he's done unequivocally since Hamas's slaughter of more than 1,400 people, including at least 30 Americans, that Israel has the right and indeed the duty to defend its people from Hamas and other terrorists and to prevent future attacks," he said.

He further added by saying that President Biden will continue to coordinate closely with the Israeli partners to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas.

Blinken noted that President Biden will also receive a comprehensive brief on Israel's war aims and strategy.

"The President will hear from Israel how it will conduct its operations in a way that minimizes civilian casualties and enables humanitarian assistance to flow to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not benefit Hamas.

He further noted that the US and Israel have developed a plan that will help in providing humanitarian aid to the civilians in Gaza.

"To that end, today and at our request, the United States and Israel have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza and them alone, including the possibility of creating areas to help keep civilians out of harm's way. It is critical that aid begins flowing into Gaza as soon as possible," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Tal Heinrich announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has extended an invitation to US President Joe Biden to visit Israel and hopes to host the president soon.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu invited US President Joe Biden to Israel, and we hope to host the president soon. We are truly grateful for the support of the united front against the commons," the Spokesperson for the Israeli PMO said.

Meanwhile, the White House also issued a statement on President Biden's visit to Israel.

"President Joseph R Biden, Jr will travel to Israel on Wednesday, October 18, to demonstrate his steadfast support for Israel in the face of Hamas's brutal terrorist attack and to consult on next steps," the White House said.

A Biden visit would also amount to a message to other players in the region, including the Iran-backed Hezbollah, that they should not escalate the conflict further, as per CNN.

Biden recently said that there is a "fundamental difference" between Israelis killed in the Hamas attack and Palestinian civilians and Hamas terrorists killed in Tel Aviv's counter-attack as the terrorist group Hamas has engaged in barbarism "that is as consequential as the holocaust."

Speaking to CBS News in a 60-minute interview, Biden called Hamas a "bunch of cowards" who are hiding behind the civilians. He expressed confidence that Israel would do everything in their power to avoid the killing of innocent civilians.

